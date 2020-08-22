One dead in Wells Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon north of downtown.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Wells Street just after 3pm on reports of a shooting in the rear parking lot of a convenience store. When they arrived they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries; he died at the scene.

Police spoke with witnesses and are looking for any possible businesses in the immediate area that may have security video available.

Detectives are asking that anyone with any information that may assist the Police with this incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.