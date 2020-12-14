Arrest made in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest has been made over a weekend shooting in Fort Wayne.

According to the Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne police have arrested 38-year-old Jamarcus Tucker for battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and possessing a handgun without a license.

RELATED: Man seriously injured after shooting at Coliseum Inn

Police say he shot a man at the Coliseum Inn Saturday night; the victim was able to flag down a passing officer and told him the shooter was still inside his hotel room.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.