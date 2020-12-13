Man seriously injured after shooting at Coliseum Inn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting at the Coliseum Inn on Saturday night.

An officer was patrolling the area near the hotel in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. at about 7:20 p.m. when a man waved down the officer and told him he had been shot. The victim told the officer he knew the person who shot him while he was inside his room. The man was treated at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police detained a person of interest near the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

The shooting remains under investigation.