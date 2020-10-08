Arrest made in weekend hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested a 48-year-old Fort Wayne man for leaving the scene of a crash where he allegedly hit two pedestrians early Saturday morning.

John Rizzo Jr. is charged with two felony counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident after allegedly hitting two men in the 2300 block of Getz Road at about 4:30am on October 3rd. Both of them were badly hurt, with police describing one man’s injuries as “catastrophic.”

Police got numerous tips from the public about a black sedan that matched the description reported in local media, and that led them to the car at an apartment complex in the southwest part of town.

Rizzo was arrested after being interviewed by police and is in custody at the Allen County Jail.