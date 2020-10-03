Police Investigating Hit And Run Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating an apparent “Hit Skip” incident that occured in Southwest Fort Wayne early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:32 AM, police responded to the 2300 block of Getz Road and and were informed two male/adult victims were located along the roadway. One of the victims suffered a head injury and the other victim suffered a leg injury. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. A physician reported the victim with the head injury had life-threatening injuries. The victim with the leg injury is listed in serious condition.

Further investigation at the scene indicated the victims were struck by a vehicle that had failed to stop and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.