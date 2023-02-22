One dead after Wednesday morning shooting on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say one woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. several people called 911 reporting gunshots being heard. Officers arrived in the 6000 block of Bunt Drive, in the Waterloo Gardens apartments off of Paulding Road, and located an adult female deceased inside an apartment.

While investigating, officers were told that an adult male had arrived at the residence. The female opened the door and was then shot. The victim’s husband was also in the apartment but was not injured.

At this time, there are no suspects and no suspect description.

The victim’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 tip app.