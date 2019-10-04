Arrest made in Thursday night Wefel Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Division has made an arrest in connection to the shooting on Wefel Street on Thursday night, October 3.

Officers arrested Clinton Rowe where he will face charges of domestic battery causing serious bodily harm and aggravated battery in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman alate Thursday night.

RELATED: Woman critical after Thursday night shooting

Rowe is currently in the Allen County Jail awaiting arraignment in court.

The victim remains in the hospital for treatment for her injuries.