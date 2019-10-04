Woman critical after Thursday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is fighting for her life after being shot late last night in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were initially called to a home in the 1200 block of Wefel Street at about 11:40pm on reports of a disturbance.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, had left in a car just before officers arrived, and showed up at a nearby hospital as a reported battery victim. Doctors quickly learned, however, that she had been shot, not battered, and had life-threatening injuries.

The FWPD’s Homicide unit has been called in to take over the investigation. If you know what happened, you can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.