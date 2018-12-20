Man in critical condition after shooting at North Clinton Kroger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in the hospital and police are looking for his shooter after an incident at the Kroger grocery store in the 4100 block of North Clinton in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Police were called to the store at about 6:30pm on multiple reports of gunshots. Once they arrived they found the man in the rear of the store. The person who had shot him had fled the scene before police got there.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras inside the store to figure out what happened and establish a description of the shooter. They believe the victim was targeted and that the shooting was not at random.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

Kroger management released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim. We are grateful to the customers who helped, especially the nurse who offered medical expertise. We also appreciate the response of the store’s assistant manager and the police who reached the scene so quickly. We are cooperating with law enforcement as officers conduct their investigation.

The store will re-open at 6:00 A.M.