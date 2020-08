FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a July 26 homicide.

RELATED: One dead, two injured in early Sunday morning shooting

Darrius Holliness, 28 of Fort Wayne, was arrested Wednesday night at around 6:30 p.m. He is charged with murder, criminal recklessness and possession of cocaine related to a shooting last month in the 1100 block of East Lewis Street that left Frederick Sanders dead and two others injured.