UPDATED: One dead, two injured in early Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead and two others were injured during a shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Lewis Street on reports of a man that was shot in the leg. Once officers arrived, they found three victims. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died at the scene as Frederick D. Sanders, 29 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was a homicide. That is the 28th homicide in Allen County in 2020.

Detectives are currently asking anyone that was present during the shooting to please contact Homicide Detectives with any information they may have on the shooting.

Also, if anyone has any surveillance camera footage or information that may help the investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or the FWPD Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.