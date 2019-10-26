Arrest made in Grant County death investigation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested in connection to the body that was found in a burning vehicle in a field in Grant County on Friday morning, October 25.

After an investigation that continued through Friday evening into Saturday morning, October 25-26, detectives received information from the Hartford City Police Department of a missing person. The person that was missing was known to drive a vehicle similar to the vehicle found burning in the Grant County field.

The Indiana State Police assisted with the identification of the burnt vehicle and, determined that the vehicle matched the vehicle owned by the missing person.

The information also led to the development of the suspect, 47-year-old Don Lamley of Blackford County. This suspect also matched the description of the person observed in the area of the burning vehicle.

Officers located Lamley and brought him in for questioning. During the interview with him, Lamley implicated himself in the homicide of the missing person. It was also determined that the homicide took place in Blackford County and Lamley attempted to hide the crime and destroy the evidence in Grant County.

The case has been turned over and is currently under investigation by the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackford County Prosecutor’s Office. Lamley is currently in the custody of the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits the filing of charges.

The identity of the victim is not being released at time until their family has been notified.