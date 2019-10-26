Grant County Police investigating after finding body in burning vehicle

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is seeking answers after finding a body in a burning vehicle that was located in a field in Grant County.

It started around 9:48 a.m. Friday, October 25 when the Grant County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire in a field near County Road 1125 South on Wheeling Pike, off of the west side of the road.

The Matthews Fire Department arrived on the scene around 9:57 a.m. and then notified dispatch of a body in the vehicle. Officers arrived shortly after.

According to authorities, the vehicle was a Dodge truck and it was totally destroyed in the fire. The body inside was burnt beyond recognition.

After some investigating, detectives received information that a person was seen in the area. This person is described as a white male in his mid to late 40’s with a heavy build, a gray medium length beard, grayish hair with a receding hairline, wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives would like to speak to this individual to see what kind of information they may be able to provide.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-662-9836. The investigation is still ongoing by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the Grant County Coroner, Indiana State Police, the Hartford City Police Department, the Marion Fire Department Arson Investigator, and the Indiana Fire Marshall’s Office.