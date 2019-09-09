Arrest made in fatal weekend stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police say they have a man in custody following a weekend stabbing that left one woman dead.

Robert Littlejohn, 55, was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a woman Saturday night according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Roosevelt Drive at around 10:30 p.m. and found a woman lying unconscious in the street with stab wounds. She later died at a local hospital.

The woman’s identity, cause and manner of death has not yet been released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.