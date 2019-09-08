Woman dead after Saturday night stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is dead after being stabbed on Saturday night.

It started just after 10:30 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Roosevelt Drive on reports of a battery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult woman lying unconscious in the street with apparent stab wounds. Lifesaving measures were administered until paramedics arrived. She was then transported to an area hospital where she pronounced dead by a physician.

After further investigating, detectives discovered that an altercation had occurred between several people prior to the stabbing.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses in an attempt to obtain information on the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.