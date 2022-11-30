Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested for the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Rockhill St.

Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 police responded to reports of a shooting. They located Montreale Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne, suffering from a gunshot would following a domestic disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, FWPD officers and homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old Kyree Warren in the lobby of the police station without incident on the preliminary charge of murder.