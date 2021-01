FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that happened on the north side of Fort Wayne yesterday.

After receiving a number of tips throughout the day, police arrested 28-year-old Joseph Rose of Fort Wayne at 6:46pm Tuesday on a murder charge for fatally shooting a man at the Hawthorne Suites hotel at about 8:40am that morning.

The details behind Rose’s motive for the shooting, as well as the victim’s identity, have not yet been released.