UPDATED: One killed in shooting at Fort Wayne hotel; police looking for man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a shooting at a Fort Wayne hotel this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham off Lima Road at about 8:40am on reports of a shooting.

They told our Partners in News at ABC 21 that one person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena announced at around 10:30am that the victim, a man, had died.

Fort Wayne Police are looking for Joseph Rose, 28 (pictured) as a person of interest. He is 6’2″ tall, weighs about 225 lbs. He has a swastika tattoo below his left eye, lightning bolts below his right eye and tattooed horns on his forehead.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see Rose, call 911.