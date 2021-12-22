Arrest made in fatal May stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has been arrested for a fatal stabbing that happened this past spring.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, 27-year-old Sierra Marie Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary charge of murder in the May 2, 2021 death of Roderick Patterson.

Patterson was stabbed in the chest during the early-morning hours of May 2nd and ended up at a house in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue, where police found him. He died shortly after at an area hospital.

Hernandez’s alleged motive in the killing has not yet been released.