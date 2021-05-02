Fort Wayne Police investigate fatal stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A stabbing incident in southeast Fort Wayne early Sunday morning has left one man dead and investigators searching for leads.

Police were called just before 4:00 A.M. to a home in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue near Oxford Street after a man arrived at that residence with stab wounds. He was transported by medics in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

Officials say that their preliminary investigation shows that the man was stabbed somewhere else and ended up at the home where he was found. No further details were released. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or report information via the P-3 App.