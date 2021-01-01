Arrest made in fatal Grant County shooting

UPLAND, Ind. (WOWO): A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged in regards to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and left an 18-year-old man hospitalized Wednesday night.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says the juvenile was arrested on unrelated charges of possession of methamphetamine and dealing in marijuana earlier today. After several search warrants, the teen was charged with four felonies: murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.

The suspect’s identity has not been released due to their age. Due to the nature of the charges, the case is waivable to adult court jurisdiction.

Police say the juvenile fired into a home just south of Taylor University from outside the residence, hitting Khloe Martin of Fairmount in the chest and Peyton Mills of Jonesboro in the back and lower pelvic area.

Martin died at the scene. Mills was last reported in stable condition at a Fort Wayne hospital. He has spoken to police and provided an initial statement.

The investigation is ongoing.