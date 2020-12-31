One dead, one injured in Grant County shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pair of 18-year-olds were shot, one of which died, near Upland last night.

According to a press release, officers were called to a home in the area of 7900 East 700 South Road, just south of Taylor University, at about 10:19pm. They found a young man and a young woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene, while the man was airlifted to a nearby hospital for surgery.

The investigation is ongoing, and involves the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Marion Police Department, Jonesboro Police Department, and Grant County Coroner.