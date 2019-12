FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police have arrested a man connected to the fatal stabbings of two individuals at a hotel on Christmas Eve.

30-year-old Pedro Lopez was arrested on Christmas Day on charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon over the stabbing at the Coliseum Inn that left two men dead.

Police are crediting tips from the public that led to his swift capture. Lopez was picked up at The Rescue Mission without incident.