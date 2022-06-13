Arrest made in connection to Sunday stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man in connection to an early Sunday morning stabbing that left the victim in critical condition.

Quentine Lamer Scott, 28 of Fort Wayne, was arrested without incident at 12:51 a.m. That was a short time after the stabbing occurred in the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane. Scott is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery.

RELATED: Late night stabbing on city’s southeast side

Police were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane in reference to an unknown problem shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital.