Late night stabbing on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane in reference to an unknown problem shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were told that a male subject had called 911 complaining of difficulty breathing and bleeding. On arrival, they located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and said to have life-threatening injuries.

Officers on scene were given a description of a possible suspect and then located a subject matching that description a short time later. The subject was then taken to police headquarters for questioning.

This incident remains under investigation.