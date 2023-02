FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder.

UPDATED: Shooting in southeast Fort Wayne kills one

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo.

The arrest was in connection to the May 2021 murder of Daniel Nolan in the 3500 block of South Hanna St.

Bobo was transported to the Allen County Jail and charged with murder.