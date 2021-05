FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called to a gas station at the intersection of Hanna and Oxford Street just before 6:00 A.M. Sunday after a man was shot.

Officers found the man seated in a white vehicle in the parking area of the gas station suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police released no further details and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or use the P3 App.