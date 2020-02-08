Area doctor charged in fatal crash

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Roanoke man who works locally as a doctor has been arrested over a January crash that killed a two-month-old in Bluffton.

61-year-old Dr. Russel Legreid II is facing four felony drunk driving-related charges, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC, in connection with the January 10th crash that killed 2-month-old Eliseo Martinez III and injured four others, including himself.

Police say Legreid had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit when he drove into the oncoming lane of traffic in the 1700 block of North Main Street in Bluffton and collided with an oncoming minivan.

As of Saturday morning, he was reportedly in custody at the Allen County Jail. Online records list Legreid as a head and neck doctor with a practice in Bluffton.