Fatal Crash in Bluffton leaves an infant dead

Bluffton, IN (WOWO): A 2 month old baby is dead and four others are injured following a head-on crash just before 9-AM this morning on the north side of Bluffton.

The crash happened when a pickup truck driven southbound by a 61 year old Roanoke man traveled left of center and collided head on with a mini-van being driven by a 25 year old Bluffton man in the 1700 block of North Main Street. Also in the van were three children of the driver, aged 5 and 6 years as well as a two month old baby.

Both drivers and the two older children were all transported to Fort Wayne hospitals with serious injuries. The two month old baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.