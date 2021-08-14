Area doctor admits to fatal drunk driving crash

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): An area doctor has made a deal with prosecutors that would see him serve three years in prison for a drunk driving crash he was involved in that took the life of a baby.

According to the Journal Gazette, 63-year-old Russel Legried II of Roanoke has pleaded guilty to two of the five felony counts against him after the January 10th, 2020 crash that happened on State Road 1 in Wells County. It was 8:45am and his blood alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit when Legried’s truck crossed the center line and slammed into an oncoming vehicle.

Two-month-old Eliseo Martinez III died in the crash. The child’s father was badly hurt.

If a Wells County judge accepts the plea deal, prosecutors will drop three of the criminal counts against Legried and he will get a six-year sentence, with three years suspended, as well as lose his driver’s license forever.

He’ll be sentenced on September 15th.