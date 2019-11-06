Area communities prepare for new leadership

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): Some area communities have new leadership after last night’s elections.

Republican Steve McMichael won the New Haven Mayor’s race over Democrat Darren Peterson, and independent candidate Richard Strick fended off Republican Larry Buzzard and independent candidate Johnnie Hiles in the race to become mayor of Huntington.

Republican John Wicker will replace Mayor Ted Ellis in Bluffton. Wicker beat Democrat Charles King last night, and Ellis chose not to seek re-election.

Republican Mike Ley defeated Sarah Payne in the mayoral race in Auburn, and Democrat Daniel Rickord unseated Republican Mayor Ken Meyer in Decatur.

