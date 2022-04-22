Application withdrawn for Fort Wayne charter school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The application for a proposed Fort Wayne charter school has been withdrawn.

Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy, Inc. voluntarily withdrew their application to establish a charter school in Fort Wayne according to the Indiana Charter School Board’s website Friday.

The withdrawal comes after a hearing Monday at the Allen County Public Library on the matter that drew opposition from Fort Wayne Community Schools officials and community members.

A proposal called for an enrollment of 150 kindergarten through 8th-grade students for the 2023-24 school year.