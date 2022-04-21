Proposed Charter School Raising Concerns Across FWCS Parents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A proposed charter school in Fort Wayne has a group of parents and teachers strongly opposed..

Critics insist the public has not had enough time to consider the plan and comment. As with any charter school debate, money is at the center of it. That’s because Fort Wayne Community Schools gets a base of $7,000 of funding per student. The new charter school wants to recruit 150 students when it opens. According to our partners in news at ABC21, if 150 students leave FWCS and enroll at the ‘Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy,” FWCS would lose just over $1,000,000. Supporters of charter schools argue that students and parents benefit from an additional choice in education. -SOQ-