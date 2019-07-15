Anthony Wayne Day takes place in Fort Wayne Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This Tuesday, Fort Wayne residents will celebrate the City’s namesake with the first annual “Anthony Wayne Day.”
Wayne led a bayonets-only charge against British forces during a pivotal battle in the Revolutionary War. City Councilman Jason Arp tells WOWO News if it wasn’t for that, George Washington may have either been captured or killed.
“Anthony Wayne Day” will include a full list of events in and around the City, and they begin at 10 a.m.
The schedule of events is as follows:
- Freimann Square
- 10 a.m.: Honor and Appreciation Event with Daughters of the American Revolution
- Old Fort
- 1 p.m.: Donation of payroll records for soldiers under the command of Gen. Wayne by Mark Kreps, state historian for the Sons of the American Revolution, followed by cannon fire and a musket salute tribute.
- 1:45 p.m.: “News conference” with Robert Jones and Andi Hahn portraying Gen. Wayne and his wife, Mary Penrose Wayne, in costume.
- Allen County Public Library
- 4-6 p.m.: Panel presentation about the Battle at Stony Point with historian Alan D. Gaff, author of “Bayonets in the Wilderness: Anthony Wayne’s Legion in the Old Northwest,” along with his wife, Maureen, and Jones and Hahn. The presentation will feature contemporary photographs of the battleground. Moderator will be Eric Olsen.
- 100 block of W. Wayne Street
- 6:30-10 p.m.: “Family-friendly” block party with music by the Windows.
The Journal Gazette reports the General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc. is also planning a celebration of the 225th anniversary of the naming of the City on October 22. The group will also celebrate Wayne’s 275th birthday on January 1, 2020.