“Anthony Wayne Day” plans detailed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s Three Rivers Festival will include a focus on Fort Wayne’s namesake.

July 16th will be the first annual General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day. City Councilman Jason Arp tells WOWO News what’s in store:

“At 10am there will be an honor and appreciation event, there will be an educational event at the Old Fort at 1pm, and at 4pm, there will be a special presentation at the Allen County Public Library,” Arp says.

Arp has spearheaded a recent push for Wayne to receive more recognition. That has been met with opposition from the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, who say a resolution setting up the celebration is “historically inaccurate” and paints Native Americans in a negative light.

A descendant of Wayne will be part of the Three Rivers Festival Parade this year, according to Arp.

“I believe it’s his eigth… great-great-great-great-great grandaughter will be part of that,” Arp says, adding that there will also be two float entries dedicated to Wayne.

Wayne led a bayonets-only charge against British forces during a pivotal battle in the Revolutionary War. Arp says if not for that, George Washington may have either been captured or killed.

Listen to Arp’s full interview below: