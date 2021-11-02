Another man charged in May murder

FORT WAYNE, nd. (WOWO): A second man has been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old Decatur woman that happened earlier this year.

According to the Journal Gazette, 24-year-old Ajaylan Malik Shabazz is accused of helping two other people beat and drown Tiffany Ferris at an extended stay hotel on West Coliseum Blvd. on May 10th. Blood on his shoes tied him to the case.

Police say Shabazz admitted helping Terry Smith Jr. carry Ferris to a bathtub, where Ariona Darling, who has since also died, allegedly held Ferris’ head underwater.

Smith will face trial in March.