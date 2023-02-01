Patti Hays announces candidacy for Fort Wayne City Council’s 4th District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Patti Hays announced that she has filed paperwork to run for city council in the 4th District, which includes Waynedale and Aboite.

Hays will seek the Democratic nomination for the district, currently served by Councilman Jason Arp, on May 9. Arp will be running for the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor, leaving his city council seat empty.

Hays has lived in the 4th District for over 30 years and currently is the CEO of AWS Foundation. She previously served as senior vice president of business health for Lutheran Health Network.

In a release Hays said the following,

“I am running for City Council because I want stronger neighborhoods, smarter growth and a safer community for Fort Wayne.”

“I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for the people of Fort Wayne and my district.”

“I look forward to meeting with residents and listening to their concerns and ideas. Together, we can make Fort Wayne a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”