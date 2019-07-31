Another 24,000 infant sleepers under recall

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Another 24,000 inclined infant sleepers are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports Eddie Bauer and Disney Baby are both recalling their rocking bassinets after reports of infant fatalities being linked to similar products.

This comes just three months after recalls were issued for Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers and Kids II Rocking Sleeper models.

The following products are under the newest recall:

Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet Model number: BT055CSY

Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet Model number: BT071DHS



Model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad.

The products were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017 for about $60.

If you own this product, stop using it immediately and contact Dorel for a refund.