Animal Cruelty charges filed against Whitley County couple

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Criminal charges have been filed against a Whitley County couple after more than five dozen dogs were seized from their property.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Eugene and Loretta Childers are each facing 10 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals in the wake of Whitley County officials removing more than 60 dogs from their home near Crooked Lake.

Officials were tipped off by a number of neighbor complaints. Officials say Loretta Childers has also been fined thousands of dollars and has faced more than 20 civil lawsuits over related issues.