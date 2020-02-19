Five dozen dogs removed from Whitley County home

CROOKED LAKE, Ind. (WOWO): A Whitley County couple could soon be facing criminal charges after officials removed more than 60 dogs from their home this week.

The dogs were removed from the home near Crooked Lake on Monday after an investigation, prompted by calls from neighbors who said the couple was hoarding animals, revealed both the animals and their owners were living in horrible conditions, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Whitley County says the couple violated a zoning ordinance for having dog breeding and kennels on-site, and the County prosecutor is looking into whether or not to file animal neglect charges because some of the animals may have to be euthanized.

The dogs are currently being taken care of by the Humane Society of Whitley County.