Amber Garrett involved in fatal traffic crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman charged in the death of her son was recently involved in a fatal traffic accident.

Amber Garrett, 27, was driving the car that struck Ekrem Nezirevic, 72, as he crossed North Clinton Street at Coliseum Boulevard on October 9. Nezirevic died from injuries sustained in the wreck at a hospital the next day, according to The Journal Gazette.

Police report Garrett had the right-of-way, and no charges have been filed. The crash is still being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

Garrett is charged with felony neglect in the death of Malakai Garrett, who police say was beaten to death by Amber Garrett’s boyfriend, Mitchell Vanryn. His murder trial starts March 19.

Garrett was recently in the news earlier this month after prosecutors announced they’re looking to Facebook for help in prosecuting her.

RELATED: Prosecutors look to Facebook official for testimony in child’s death