Prosecutors look to Facebook official for testimony in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Prosecutors in Allen County are looking to Facebook for help in prosecuting a woman charged in the November 2017 death of her son.

Specifically, the custodian of records for the social media site has been listed as a material witness against 27-year-old Amber Garrett, according to the Journal Gazette.

Prosecutors want the unnamed official to testify, saying they have “material evidence” related to the charges.

Garrett is charged with felony neglect in the death of Malakai Garrett, who police say was beaten do death by Amber Garrett’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Mitchell Vanryn. His murder trial starts March 19th.