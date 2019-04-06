Amber Garrett back in police custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The mother of a two-year-old boy who died with severe signs of trauma and neglect is back in the Allen County Jail.

Amber Garrett was arrested Friday night for violating the terms of her release, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. No further details were provided.

Garrett had been out on bond and awaiting trial for two charges of neglect in the death of Malakai Garrett, who police say was badly beaten prior to his November 2017 death.

Her boyfriend, Mitchell Vanryn, was recently found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery, but not guilty of murder, in the case.