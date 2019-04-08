Amber Garrett arrested for violating no-contact order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A mother awaiting trial in the death of her two-year-old son was arrested Friday after violating the terms of her release.

Amber Garrett had been out on bond and awaiting trial for two charges of neglect in the death of Malakai Garrett, who police say was badly beaten prior to his November 2017 death.

The Journal Gazette reports Garrett, 27, violated a no-contact order signed last year, but court documents offer few other details.

An initial hearing on Garrett’s alleged violation is scheduled for Tuesday, with a five-day trial set for June 24.

Her boyfriend, Mitchell Vanryn, was recently found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery in the case.