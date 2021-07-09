Amazon seeking “Project Mastadon” tax breaks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Amazon will be asking for some tax breaks from the Fort Wayne City Council next week.

According to documents for Tuesday night’s meeting, the mega online retailer will be asking for a ten-year tax abatement by designating its upcoming distribution center on Flaugh Road as an Economic Revitalization Area.

The $100-million project would create 1,000 full-time jobs with an annual average salary of $30,000, and the proposal would have the company pay no property taxes at all for the first year, with gradually increasing rates the following nine years.

Find the full proposal here and here.