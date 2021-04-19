Amazon confirms “Project Mastodon” distribution center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Amazon announced Monday that they will be building a distribution center in Fort Wayne, confirming the plans of “Project Mastodon.”

The facility, which is set to open in 2022, will employ nearly 1,000 workers with jobs that pay at least $15 an hour.

“Amazon choosing Fort Wayne for the location of their new fulfillment center is a sign of continued progress and momentum in our City,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “We wouldn’t be where we are today with this significant investment without a strong partnership with Amazon and leadership from the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

The 630,000-square foot distribution center will be built near Flaugh Road and U.S. 30 close to Sweetwater’s campus.