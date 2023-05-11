Amazon facility on Smith Road reopens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Amazon fulfillment center on Smith Road reopened Thursday after closing earlier this week following the death of an employee.

RELATED: Cause & manner of death of Amazon employee revealed

20-year-old Caes David Gruesbeck died Monday after being taken to a local hospital.

The Journal Gazette reports that the company says Gruesbeck was driving a one-man lift and struck his head on an overhead conveyance system. He was working to fix a jam on the conveyor.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled his death an accident and due to blunt force injury.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation. Amazon is also completing their own investigation.