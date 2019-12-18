UPDATED: Alyssa Shepherd sentenced to 4 years in prison

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): In Fulton County Court Wednesday afternoon, Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to 4 years in prison, 3 years of electronic monitoring, and at least 3 years of probation for the bus stop crash that killed three children and injured of a fourth.

In October, Shepherd was found guilty of three counts of reckless homicide, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of driving around a school bus with an extended stop arm.

She claimed during her trial that she saw the lights prior to the October 2018 crash but didn’t realize it was a school bus.