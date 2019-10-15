Alyssa Shepherd trial begins today

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The trial for a Rochester woman who hit and killed three children and injured a fourth waiting for a school bus in Fulton County begins this morning.

Alyssa Shepherd faces three felony counts of reckless homicide, a misdemeanor count of passing a school bus with its safety arm extended, and a charge for criminal recklessness.

She faces a maximum sentence of 21.5 years if convicted on all charges. She says she didn’t see the children until it was too late.

The crash garnered national attention and prompted a new safety mandate to be passed in Indiana in April.