Allen County jail inmate’s death ruled “natural”

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy of an Allen County Jail inmate who died following a medical emergency.

Jeffery Jones, 53, of Fort Wayne was involved in a recent officer involved shooting. He was shot by Officer Sage Knopp on Oct. 27 at a home located near the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive.

Officers were originally called to the scene regarding a domestic dispute. A fight broke out, Jones resisted police, and at some point shots were fired. Jones was struck and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition where he remained until released to the Allen County Jail.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, at about 9:30 a.m., Jones was found having a medical emergency. He was transported to a local hospital where he later on died.

The cause of death has been determined to be natural. According to the Coroner’s report he died of Anoxic Encephalopathy, or loss of oxygen to the brain, due to cardiac arrest due to Hypertensive Heart Disease.